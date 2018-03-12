Anonymous Tip Leads to Arrest of Two Suspects

The Hart County Sheriff's office responded to a complaint on Tuesday at the Horse Cave Motel concerning Andre Goodman. Deputies arrived and talked with witnesses. While they were looking for Goodman they ran across an-dress curry who also had warrants. The Sheriff deputies found Goodman and arrested both men. Goodman has been on the run for more than two years now and is listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Database. Both were taken to Hart County Detention Center.