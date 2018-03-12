MCHS Shooter Appears in Court - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

MCHS Shooter Appears in Court

MCHS Shooter Appears in Court

Posted: Updated:

The student charged in the Marshall County High School shootings in late January is set to appear in court this morning.

The shooter, Gabriel Parker, is accused of killing two students and injuring fourteen others before school on January 23rd.

Parker's attorneys are expected to argue his case should be transferred back to juvenile court, since he's sixteen.

The judge in this case moved it to audit court, after a grand jury indicted parker in February.

Parker now remains held in a juvenile jail on a $1.5M bond.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.