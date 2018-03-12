MCHS Shooter Appears in Court

The student charged in the Marshall County High School shootings in late January is set to appear in court this morning.

The shooter, Gabriel Parker, is accused of killing two students and injuring fourteen others before school on January 23rd.

Parker's attorneys are expected to argue his case should be transferred back to juvenile court, since he's sixteen.

The judge in this case moved it to audit court, after a grand jury indicted parker in February.

Parker now remains held in a juvenile jail on a $1.5M bond.