McLean Co. Superintendent Denies Allegations

The currently suspended McLean county school superintendent, Terry Hayes, has denied the allegations against him.

According to a letter sent out today by Hayes attorney, Hayes denies any "inappropriate conduct" of any kind that would support him being terminated from his position.

Hayes was suspended on Tuesday with pay for one day and then on Wednesday, the board of education expended that suspension until Monday when they will meet again to review.

Kentucky State Police says as of right now, there is no criminal case against Hayes and school officials have not confirmed an exact reason for his suspension.

