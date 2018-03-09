Kentucky Teachers Cheer Postponement of Pension Bill Vote

Hundreds of Kentucky teachers are cheering today as Republican lawmakers decided not to vote on a bill that would cut retirement benefits for one of the nation's worst-funded public pension systems.

The GOP led senate was scheduled to vote on the pension bill today, but lawmakers quickly called a recess to talk about the bill in private for several hours.

They finally emerged shortly after 1:30pm to announce they were sending the bill back to committee for possible changes.

Outside, teachers cheered when they got the news before erupting into chants of "we won't back down."

The showdown comes at a time of growing unrest among public educators across the country, led by thousands of West Virginia teachers who walked off the job for nine days to secure a 5 percent pay raise from the state legislature.