State police arrested 50-year-old Gene Bosley, of Christian County, on three counts of distributing and 85 counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Bosley was also charged with possession of meth.

Troopers say Bosley was arrested as part of an investigation by the electronic crime branch, after discovering he shared files of child exploitation online.

His equipment to do so was seized and the investigation is still ongoing.