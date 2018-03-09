Old Richardsville Bridge Closed

The historic bridge on Old Richardsville Road is now closed off until further notice.

The bridge was closed on Thursday by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Now, you'll find "road closed" signs and two stone barricades blocking both entrances to the historic bridge.

We spoke to an Engineer at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Travis Stidel.

He tells us the reason for the closing of the bridge is due to a routine inspection showing structural issues with the steel.

The bridge will remain in place since it's on the National Historic Register, so it will not be torn down.\

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises alternative routes around the bridge until it can be finished.

We will continue to follow the restructuring progress and let you know when the bridge will officially be reopened.