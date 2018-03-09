Students Learn Agriculture at Rich Pond Elementary School

Rich Pond Elementary School gave its students an opportunity they'll never forget.

All this week, a high-tech mobile science classroom was brought into the school to teach students agriculture and science.

The science lab was provided to the school by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

Each individual classroom had only one day to visit and experience the lab, which ended Thursday.

The students were able to conduct fun but educational experiments, like growing plants to take home, observe and care for.

We spoke to two second graders from the elementary school.

One of the students told us his favorite part of the lab was learning a new way to grow a plant.

Baca Qehaja told us he was most excited that he had a chance to have some fun and learn at the same time.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture will be bringing the science lab back to the school next year.