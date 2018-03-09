Rare Identical Triplet Birth

A Kansas City family has doubled in size in a very special way. 3 identical triplets are now home after more than 2 weeks in the hospital. From a family of 3 to a family of 6, the Choge family is grateful to be taking home these 3 healthy identical bundles of joy. The triplets Ron, Elkana and Albishai were born minutes apart at Truman Medical Center and were six weeks premature. Some estimates show this occurs just once in 20 to 30 million births. The triplets have a two-year-old brother. Who already knows their names. And while any new parents can get overwhelmed caring for new babies, this family of six is ready to settle in.