Accidental Shooting At Lexington High School

A student who brought a gun to school accidentally shot himself, leading to chaos at a Lexington High School. School law enforcement responded and contained the scene within seconds. The situation was deemed accidental. But school officials say, in this time of debate, parents continue to express frustration that a student was even able to have that gun on their person. Superintendent, Manny Caulk said he is dedicated to getting metal detectors into schools, but it won't happen overnight. 20-30% of students left for the day after the shooting, but a teacher says the school day is continuing as planned.