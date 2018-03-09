Local Woman Stabbed By Her Boyfriend

Bowling Green Police tell us a woman is recovering from surgery after her boyfriend stabbed her multiple times. On March 2nd around 3 in the morning, a 55-year-old, Shon Carver allegedly stabbed his girlfriend as she was walking back to their Kenton Street home, and then again inside. Officers say a large amount of blood was found in the bedroom and a dirty mop bucket in the kitchen, along side what appeared to be a recently cleaned floor. Later that evening, the victim called police to report Carver was back. Carver is charged with first degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. And the victim, she is recovering from surgery to repair her intestines and colon.