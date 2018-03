Rene Boucher pleaded guilty and was convicted of assaulting a member of Congress, Rand Paul, on Friday morning. The attack took place on November 3rd while Paul was mowing his yard. Boucher admits he ran and tackled Paul, Which resulted in Paul suffering multiple rib fractures. Boucher said the whole dispute was a neighbor dispute and not politically motivated. The federal offense is punishable by up to ten years in prison. A sentencing date has been set for June 15th.