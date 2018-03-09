False Fire Alarm At WKU - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

False Fire Alarm At WKU

Developing news on the corner of Center St. and Alumni Ave. this morning as a heavy police and fire department presence surrounded a WKU fraternity house on campus.

Several police and fire officials swarmed the SAE house early this morning.

This comes within less than a week since the fire department and police were called for a fire that started at the fraternity house.

The first fire was caused by a cigarette being left on a couch.

This morning, the Bowling Green Fire Department told us it was just a fire alarm set off with no fire to put out.

Police say the area has been cleared.

