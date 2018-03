Attorney General Andy Beshear files another lawsuit against a pharmaceutical distributor.

The suit accuses AmerisourceBergen of unfair and deceptive practices for excessively distributing opioids in Kentucky and failing to report suspiciously large volumes of drugs to authorities.

This company is presumed to supply nearly 32 percent of opioids to Kentucky.

Beshear says his office has filed suits against distributors supplying 85-percent of the state's opioids.