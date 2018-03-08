Governor Bevin Speaks On Measures Being Taken to Help Louisville's Poor

In politics, Governor Matt Bevin says the measures taken to help Louisville's poor are not working.

The courier-journal reports that Bevin told the crowd at a Louisville neighborhood meeting Wednesday that things have gotten worse since he arrived in the city 20 years ago despite school busing, government assistance and other solutions.

Bevin brought two of President Donald Trump's advisers to the meeting so they could consider the city for the national diversity coalition, Trump's 13-point urban revitalization plan which includes features such as transitional housing.

The next step Bevin say is having area leaders create a plan with the coalition.