Governor Bevin Speaks On Measures Being Taken to Help Louisville - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Governor Bevin Speaks On Measures Being Taken to Help Louisville's Poor

Posted: Updated:
Louisville, KY -

In politics, Governor Matt Bevin says the measures taken to help Louisville's poor are not working.

The courier-journal reports that Bevin told the crowd at a Louisville neighborhood meeting Wednesday that things have gotten worse since he arrived in the city 20 years ago despite school busing, government assistance and other solutions.

Bevin brought two of President Donald Trump's advisers to the meeting so they could consider the city for the national diversity coalition, Trump's 13-point urban revitalization plan which includes features such as transitional housing. 

The next step Bevin say is having area leaders create a plan with the coalition.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.