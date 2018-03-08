Driver Walks Away Uninjured From Wreck in Handcuffs

A driver walks away uninjured but in handcuffs after driving off a bridge and plummeting around 100 feet into a city park.

Brownsville police say 30-year-old Katie Jaggers was traveling on Main Street when she drove across traffic and went airborne just inches from the guardrail of the Brownsville bridge.

Her 2003 Chevy Impala hit the pavement on Washington Street, and plummeted another 75 feet down the embankment of Brownsville City Park.

Officers say she was able to walk away from her vehicle and refused medical attention, although she couldn't recall what happened.

Jaggers is charged with driving under the influence.