Hopkins County Inmate on the Run

Hopkins County, KY -

Police are asking for your help, a Hopkins County inmate escaped this morning and is still on the run.

According to state police, 40-year-old Wilton Hollifield stole a pick-up truck while on work release at Madisonville City Hall.

Hollifield is six-foot-one, around 175 pounds, and was last seen heading south on US 41.

His records show he was in jail on charges of burglary and credit card fraud.

If you have any information on this mans whereabouts, contact state police immediately.

