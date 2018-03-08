Commuter Train Derailed Due to Nor'Easter

The storm is still causing trouble north of Boston, where a commuter train derailed this morning. There are no reports of injuries. Coastal areas didn't get as much snow, but strong winds and high water caused significant damage. Flooding is reported from Maryland's Chesapeake Bay to New York's long island and into New England. Demarco Morgan is on the coast in Duxbury, Massachusetts, where entire neighborhoods are underwater. Powerful swells crashed into an already crippled seawall, water spilled into neighborhoods and covered yards. Kevin Nord is the emergency management director for Duxbury. He and his team have gone door to door urging people to evacuate. But away from the coast, the storm knocked out power to more than 300,000 New Englanders. Heavy snow caused headaches for drivers and buried some communities under as much as two feet. Emergency crews worked through the night, struggling to keep up with the storm's relentless pace.