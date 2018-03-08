Commuter Train Derailed Due to Nor'Easter - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Commuter Train Derailed Due to Nor'Easter

Posted: Updated:

The storm is still causing trouble north of Boston, where a commuter train derailed this morning. There are no reports of injuries. Coastal areas didn't get as much snow, but strong winds and high water caused significant damage. Flooding is reported from Maryland's Chesapeake Bay to New York's long island and into New England. Demarco Morgan is on the coast in Duxbury, Massachusetts, where entire neighborhoods are underwater. Powerful swells crashed into an already crippled seawall, water spilled into neighborhoods and covered yards. Kevin Nord is the emergency management director for Duxbury. He and his team have gone door to door urging people to evacuate. But away from the coast, the storm knocked out power to more than 300,000 New Englanders. Heavy snow caused headaches for drivers and buried some communities under as much as two feet. Emergency crews worked through the night, struggling to keep up with the storm's relentless pace.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.