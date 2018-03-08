28 Kentucky Schools Scheduled to Protest

Teachers and other school employees at several Kentucky School Districts have been participating in rallies throughout the state this morning to highlight their opposition to a pension reform bill being considered by state lawmakers. The Kentucky Education Association said Wednesday that the protests would be held at 28 schools across 8 school district. It said the teachers and classified school employees planned walk in rallies before the school days start. The events are meant to send a message to lawmakers in Frankfort considering Senate Bill 1, which would make major changes to public pensions. With these state wide walk ins this morning, this afternoon in Franklin, the Kentucky Education Association is hosting a "support your state employees" rally today at 5:30pm at the Franklin Square.