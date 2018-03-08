Throwback Thursday: Ephram White Park

Named for one of the Anna and Richardsville community’s former magistrates, Ephram White is one of Bowling Green’s newest parks. But the house at the park off highway 526 has a historic past.

Have you ever noticed the house with the barn in the center of the park’s disc golf course? Built over 100 years ago, the house was owned by James Henry Rose, a Warren County judge at the turn of the 20th century. The property traded ownership between the Gossam, Daughtery, and Goodman families throughout the century. Warren County Fiscal Court purchased the home in 1997.

Ephram White Park is now home to a new 56-thousand square foot state of the art gymnasium, with regulation basketball and volleyball courts. Plus there’s an 18-hole disc golf course, four fields for baseball and softball tournaments, a five-mile walking trail and a cross country running course.

The park also has a senior center offering regular activities and an event space for the community, plus a picnic shelter and playground.

