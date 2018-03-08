A High School Shooting in Alabama Leaves One Dead and One Injured

A shooting at a high school in Alabama took the life of a senior who'd already been accepted to college to study nursing.

The victims haven't been identified, but police say two students were shot—one has died and the other was injured.

Huffman High School was placed on a brief lockdown just as school was dismissing Wednesday afternoon, but students were released shortly afterward as police investigated the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson, the mayor, and school superintendent said the school will be open on Thursday with counselors and extra security.