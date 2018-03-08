Bowling Green Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

In Bowling Green, prosecutors say a Kentucky man who made five Molotov cocktails to blow-up a school has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, without the possibility of parole.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman says in statement 20-year-old Trey Alexander Gwathney-Law was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers for making and possessing illegal firearms. The statement says Gwathney-Law told an acquaintance he made the cocktails to blow up Franklin-Simpson County Middle School.

According to the plea agreement, Gwathney-Law made them in 2015 using glass bottles filled with flammable liquid. One Mountain Dew, one Sprite, and two Dr. Pepper bottles had a cloth wick stuffed inside.

