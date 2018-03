A Glasgow man is behind bars after allegedly head-butting an officer.

Police responded to reports of 27-year-old Joseph Parker trying to get inside of a closed Columbia Avenue business Tuesday.

Once in contact, Parker began to sweat profusely, became combative, and head-butted the arresting officer.

The 27-year-old is charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance, assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.