Marijuana Grow Operation Found Behind False Wall in Brownsville Home

A Brownsville man is behind bars after deputies discover a marijuana grow operation inside of his home bathroom.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant on convicted felon 50-year-old Brian Yanders home for a previous dispute involving his illegal use of firearm.

That led them to a walled off area in his bathroom that turned out to be a fake wall, held up with Velcro.

Behind it deputies found a full marijuana grow station complete with a ventilation and a filtration system, lights, and buckets of marijuana plants.

Plus, at least one pound of processed marijuana.