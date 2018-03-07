Marijuana Grow Operation Found Behind False Wall in Brownsville Home

Edmonson County, KY -
A Brownsville man is behind bars after deputies discover a marijuana grow operation inside of his home bathroom.
Deputies say they executed a search warrant on convicted felon 50-year-old Brian Yanders home for a previous dispute involving his illegal use of firearm.
That led them to a walled off area in his bathroom that turned out to be a fake wall, held up with Velcro.
Behind it deputies found a full marijuana grow station complete with a ventilation and a filtration system, lights, and buckets of marijuana plants.
Plus, at least one pound of processed marijuana.