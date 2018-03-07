Marijuana Grow Operation Found Behind False Wall in Brownsville - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Marijuana Grow Operation Found Behind False Wall in Brownsville Home

Posted: Updated:
Edmonson County, KY -

A Brownsville man is behind bars after deputies discover a marijuana grow operation inside of his home bathroom.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant on convicted felon 50-year-old Brian Yanders home for a previous dispute involving his illegal use of firearm.

That led them to a walled off area in his bathroom that turned out to be a fake wall, held up with Velcro.

Behind it deputies found a full marijuana grow station complete with a ventilation and a filtration system, lights, and buckets of marijuana plants.

Plus, at least one pound of processed marijuana.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.