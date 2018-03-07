Bridge Partially Collapses - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Bridge Partially Collapses

Posted: Updated:

In Letcher County, a frightening situation, a bridge partially collapsed today leaving people living on the other side stranded.

It happened early this morning on Highway 7 at Perkins Branch near Letcher Elementary School.

Officials say the bridge was weakened by recent flooding and serves around 30 homes.

The county is working to put in a walkway on the other side of the creek so people can cross, but it could take a day or two to finish.

Those living in the area tell local media they are worried about elderly neighbors if there is an emergency.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.