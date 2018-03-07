Bridge Partially Collapses

In Letcher County, a frightening situation, a bridge partially collapsed today leaving people living on the other side stranded.

It happened early this morning on Highway 7 at Perkins Branch near Letcher Elementary School.

Officials say the bridge was weakened by recent flooding and serves around 30 homes.

The county is working to put in a walkway on the other side of the creek so people can cross, but it could take a day or two to finish.

Those living in the area tell local media they are worried about elderly neighbors if there is an emergency.