WKU Budget Cuts

14o jobs will be eliminated at Western Kentucky University, after the University released a new budget restructuring plan in late February.

The transition process is already underway.

"I hate that for the employees currently, I can't imagine being told at the end of this week that my job is no longer available." says WKU student, Lindsey Raines.

By the end of this week 100 current employees will be notified their jobs no longer exist. An additional 40 open jobs are also being cut. Students and staff tell us they are shocked by the changes.

"It is difficult on the employees here because, you may not lose your job, but most likely you will know someone who has. So we are trying to work through this process as humanely as possible so that we do take into account the human factor and take care of those people losing their jobs as well as those who are left behind." says Bob Skipper, the Director of Media Relations for WKU.

The local community is already rallying around those who are soon-to-be unemployed. The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce tells us they will be helping those individuals find new jobs in the area.

"For those that want to stay here, fortunately for us we have a very robust economy, so the chamber will help open doors at businesses and other locations seeking to help find employment quickly." says Ron Bunch, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO.

Bob Skipper also says these employees will be paid until June 30th to help them transition into a new job.

The budget cuts are the result of declining enrollment and ten years of state funding cuts to the university.

Enrollment in the university college is down by thirty percent this year so the university has decided to eliminate it entirely to help cut spending.Those programs will be transferred to other colleges on Western's Campus.

Bob Skipper says this round of budget cuts may only be the beginning, but hopes the impact on students will be very minimal.