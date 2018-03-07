T.C. Cherry Elementary is Unifying City Schools

T.C. Cherry Elementary School wants all of its district's students and staff to experience a cohesive environment.

That's why starting in August the elementary school will be the new host for the Bowling Green Independent School District's preschool program.

That means all of the district's preschool students and teachers will attend school here.

This new change will add more than 80 students to the school, which currently ranks as the district's smallest with only 249 students.

The school's Principal tells us bringing students and teachers under one roof will better focus the district's resources and deliver a more consistent education.

The district will also be providing busing to the school, so parents don't have to worry about driving their kids to their new school.

T.C. Cherry Elementary school is also making renovations in preparation for the new students.

Those include moving preschool playground equipment, like swings and a bike track, from Dishman-McGinnis to T.C. Cherry.

For parents of current preschool students wanting to get acclimated with T.C. Cherry before August, there is an open house on April 17th.

Parents will be able to take full tours of the school as well as have time to ask staff any questions they may have.

You can also visit T.C. Elementary School's main website and click on this link under "District News" for more information.