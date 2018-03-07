Job Pressures Keep Us Awake at Night

A lot of people take work home with them. And for many the job can even keep them awake at night. The pressures of the job have many workers staying up with worry. A new survey from Accountemps finds 15% of professionals lose sleep because of work stress very often while 29% say it happens somewhat often. And men are more likely to be affected than women. The major reasons people stay up, they're overwhelmed with the amount of work they have to do. Can't get a problem out of their head. Or they're worried about strained relationships with coworkers.Bill Driscoll from Accountemps says if you can't find that balance it may be time to make some changes. Phyllis Platin found the problem went away when she quit working. Of course there are people that don't let work get to them all. According to the study 13% of people never lose sleep thinking about their job.

