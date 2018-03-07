Unifying Neighboring Preschools

One local preschool is leading the charge in unifying all other neighboring preschools to expand on the district's preschool program. T.C. Cherry will now be the new home for the Bowling Green Independent School District's Preschool Program. By doing this, the district's Preschool Intervention Coordinator hopes to give students and parents more collaboration by bringing the students under one roof, the schools can now better focus their resources and improve bus routes as well. This change will add more than 80 students to the school which is the district's smallest with 249 students. We spoke to the principal of T.C. Cherry preschool earlier today. He told us he hopes this change will allow educators to enhance the success of their students.