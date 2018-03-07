Wanted Kentucky Teen Believed to be Armed and Dangerous

Kentucky State Police need your help with a shooting investigation in locating a wanted teen who is said to be armed and dangerous from Ludlow, Kentucky.

The suspect has been identified and is being sought by the Kentucky State Police.

Matthew Paul Reusch, 19, is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Mr. Reusch is identified as a white male, approximately 6’0” weighing 160 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes.

KSP are asking that you contact 911, or if you know his whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police.

That number is (859) 428-1212.