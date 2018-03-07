Kentucky Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse Against an Elderly Woman

A man from Madisonville, Kentucky is being accused of sexually abusing an elderly woman.

According to police, they began investigating on Sunday after they got a complaint about sexual abuse in the 400 block of N. Seminary St.

Police say their investigation led them to arrest 27-year-old Eric Barnett.

An employee was doing their rounds when they entered one of the rooms and saw what they thought was inappropriate contact with one of the individuals who was also a resident.

They confronted the person about it, who then left the facility.

At that point they felt it necessary to not only contact the police department but also their administrators.

Police say Barnett is an employee of NHC healthcare, a rehabilitation center in Madisonville.

Barnett is being held in the Hopkins County jail without bond.