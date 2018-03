In Smiths Grove today, a homeowner deals with a frightening and disappointing turn of events.

As she's reconstructing her home it catches fire not once, not twice, but a handful of times.

The Smiths Grove Fire Department says this home on Glasgow Road caught fire around midnight. They put it out, and then received a call some time later that it had sparked up again.

The cause of the flames is unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported.