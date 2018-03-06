Horse Cave Police Department Investigation Impacts Residents

"What in the world is going on?" says David Lindsey, a local resident.

That's what many Horse Cave residents are wondering. Yesterday the FBI and Kentucky State Police executed legal process authorized by a federal judge at the Horse Cave Police Department.

"It's very unexpected whenever you live in a small community like Horse Cave and you have the presence of FBI and state police as big as what it was yesterday. As many people showed up, it's quite disturbing." says Emry Riley a local Horse Cave business owner.

Not many details have been released about the Horse Cave Police Department investigation going on right now, but the doors are still locked, calls are not being answered, and the station is completely empty.

Citizens are concerned about the lack of information being released.

"I think its a bad reflection on the City of Horse Cave" says David Lindsey.

WNKY spoke with the City's Attorney, Patrick Ross, and he says he doesn't have any details concerning the investigation, but says this is normal for an FBI investigation.

"People in the city don't really have an insight and that is what I understand to be pretty common for when the state police investigates, when the FBI investigates." says Patrick Ross.

Until further information is released, residents says everyone has their own opinions about the investigation.

"Of course people are coming up with a wide spectrum of things that it involves, but nobody knows because nothing has been released." says David Lindsey.

WNKY spoke with Boston Hensley, the Hart County Sheriff, and he says the Hart County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police will provide police protection to the residents of Horse Cave.

