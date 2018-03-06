Thousands of Jobs Available in South Central Kentucky

Throughout the ten counties in South Central Kentucky, there are currently 7,164 open job positions.

This is according to an open jobs report provided by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

The report also states there are 4,552 Kentuckians unemployed.

The President of the Kentucky Career Center Robert Boone told us the gap between those numbers are due to people being unaware of the available jobs.

Boone also explained that a lack of job training or medical conditions are some of the factors holding people back from the positions.

However, Boone did tell us he's optimistic that awareness is the key to helping get the unemployed back to work.

The Kentucky Career Center does invite anyone unemployed in South Central Kentucky to contact them for any job assistance.

You can call the Kentucky Career Center at 270-746-7425, or visit their website for all job information.

There will also be a career fair on March 13th from 9:00 AM to noon at the Kentucky Career Center in Covington, Kentucky.