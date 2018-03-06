Center Street Under Construction

If you use Center Street on your daily commute you may want to find an alternate route . The Bowling Green Public Works Department started blocking off roads for the center street project Monday afternoon. We talked with Greg Meredith with Bowling Green Public Works and he told us the project is expected to be completed in two to three weeks and costs around two hundred and two thousand dollars. The project will include repairs to 11th Avenue, 12th Avenue, 8th avenue and Main Street intersections on Center Street. Detours are in place and flaggers will be present. Be sure to allow yourself some extra time for any delays.