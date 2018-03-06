Bowling Green is Being Nationally Recognized

The city of Bowling Green is celebrating a major accomplishment today.

That's because the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has been ranked second in the U.S. for several of their projects in 2017.

The Chamber is also being recognized for being one of the nation's best in attracting corporate facility investment.

This will be the Chamber's fifth total year for being nationally ranked, and its second year in a row.

This year, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is tied with Owensboro, Kentucky for being ranked second.

The achievement is listed in Site Selection Magazine's top metros annual report of high-performing metros among communities with populations less than 200,000.

The President and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Ron Bunch is ecstatic for the accomplishment.

Bunch did however attribute the recognition to the team effort made by everyone at the Commerce.

He says there's still more work to be done and the Commerce is already working towards another top ranking.