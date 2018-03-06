Supporters of legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky made their case to a legislative panel on Monday, making the case it is a safe alternative to highly addictive opioid painkillers.

State Rep. John Sims Jr., the bill's lead sponsor, said legalizing medical cannabis would help combat Kentucky’s deadly addiction from opioid painkillers.

The bill would regulate, and license the use of medical cannabis in Kentucky.

Those seeking access would have to clear multiple steps, including approval from a new state enforcement agency.

Each step would be licensed, from growing cannabis, the processors, distributors and dispensaries.

Potential patients would have to show they have qualifying conditions, such as cancer, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder.

If approved, they'd be given a special id and would have to go to state-approved dispensaries to purchase the medical marijuana.