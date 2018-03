On Wednesday, Vice President Pence is scheduled to travel to Versailles, Kentucky to talk about the Trump administration's tax policy.

According to the organization, "America First Policies Incorporated", Pence will be a special guest at a "Tax Cuts to Put America First" event in Versailles.

“More than a Bakery” will host the March 7th, 2018 event at its headquarters on Big Sink Road in Versailles.