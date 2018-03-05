Congress Misses Deadline to End DACA

Six months ago, President Donald Trump vowed to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

This is a program that protects young undocumented immigrants from being deported.

In September, Trump ended the DACA program but gave Congress a six-month deadline to meet for them devise a legislative version of the policy.

Today was that official deadline, and not a single act of resolve was taken by either the President or Congress.

Now, questions arise as to why the deadline wasn't met and what the next step of action will be.

One immigrant living and working in Bowling Green is very frustrated with the lack of action.

Albert Mbanfu, who serves as the Executive Director for the International Center of Kentucky.

He told us he can't find the understanding as to why DACA was not terminated on time as planned.

Mbanfu says the decision is an easy one, but that Congress seems to lack the desire to make the change.

His frustration stems from his hopes being let down, but he remains optimistic for the children in DACA.

He says, "Without hope, everything disappears, but when you have hope, everything's possible."

With DACA still in existence and no solution in sight, those concerned can only hope the answer comes swiftly.