Tariff Plan Could Have Major Impact on Kentucky

On Monday, President Donald Trump made threats to implement aluminum and steel tariffs.

These tariffs, or taxes, would cost companies and manufacturers more money for production of aluminum and steel.

The greatest concern is the tariffs could potentially lead the U.S. into a trade war with foreign countries.

The only way Trump would rescind the tariffs is if NAFTA, a new and fair multilateral trade pact is signed.

One state that stands to feel the weight of these tariffs the most is Kentucky.

Because Kentucky produces a large percentage of automotive aluminum and steel products, Kentucky's economy could suffer.

Its local aluminum and steel factories too.

One local contributor to the automotive aluminum and steel industry is Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products.

Kobe provides the state's aluminum and steel products, which most automobiles are made from.

If Trump's tariffs are held in place, costs of production for the state's automobiles will rise for factories like Kobe.

This will then make the state's automobiles less competitive on a global market.

We spoke to Doctor Brian Strow, Professor for the study of capitalism at Western Kentucky university.

He told us he fears the tariffs will force Europe to directly retaliate against Kentucky's goods.

However, Strow also said some local companies will benefit from the tariffs while others will suffer from it.

With Kentucky providing large amounts of aluminum and steel, only time will tell how detrimental the tariffs will be.