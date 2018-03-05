Details Emerging on Barren County Church Parking Lot Shooting

A shooting at a Barren County church leaves one with a gun shot wound to the neck and the two suspects are still on the loose.

The Barren County Sheriff’s office responded to a local hospital around 9:30pm on Saturday night. When they arrived, they found 22-year old Joey Brown of Glasgow with a gun shot wound to the neck. It was then determined that Brown was involved in an altercation with John W. Wheat and Ashley Finn, both from Glasgow. The alleged alteration occurred in the church parking lot where they demanded money from Brown, Wheat then allegedly fired a shot at Brown at point blank range hitting him in the neck. Brown was later flown to the University of Louisville for more treatment.

Now police are looking for the suspects John Wheat and Ashley Finn, both are still on the loose and considered to be armed and dangerous. The Barren county Sheriff’s has not received any tips yet about the shooting. If you have any information please contact the police.

