Glasgow Shooting Investigation

On Saturday night, Joey Brown from Glasgow was taken to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Joey Brown was involved in an altercation with Glasgow residents, John Wheat, 53, and Ashley Finn, 34, in a church parking lot.

During the altercation both demanded money from Joey Brown.

Finn reportedly shot one round into the air while wheat fired a shot at Brown at point blank range in the neck.

Both are wanted and considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the BCSO or your local law enforcement agency.