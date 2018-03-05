Area Students Honored for Creative Talents

Students across the region were honored for their exceptional creativity over the weekend.

On Saturday, The SKyPAC hosted the 2018 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. The Awards honor high school and middle school students who excel in the creative arts. A panel of jurors featuring professionals in the creative arts field select the top work based on its merits and the ability to push creative and intellectual boundaries. South Central Kentucky winners will also have a chance to become National Gold Medalists, with the announcement coming on Tuesday, March 13. You can view the award winning pieces through the end of March at The SKyPAC.

For a complete list of winners and to learn more about the program, visit TheSKyPAC.com and artandwriting.org.