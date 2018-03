On Saturday, March 3 at approximately 2:40pm, the Barren County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing juvenile.

The missing juvenile has been identified as Katlyn N. Orten. She is 17 years old and is approximately 5'4 and 130 pounds with red shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at her residence in the New Bowling Green Road area.

If you have any information, the BCSO advises to contact your local law enforcement agency.