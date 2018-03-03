Body of Missing Hickman, KY Officer Found in Flooded Field

(KFVS CBS | Cape Girardeau, MO)

According to our sister station KFVS in Cape Girardeau, the body of a missing police officer in western Kentucky was found in a flooded field on Saturday, March 3.

His body was found in a field located off of Bernal Avenue in Hickman, KY at 5 a.m.

According to Kentucky State Police, Officer Rodney S. Smith, 45, of Boaz, Ky., was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Coroner.

The police vehicle Officer Smith was driving was also located.

According to KSP, they were notified at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, March 2, that the officer was possibly missing in the flooded field.

According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, Officer Smith formerly worked for the Mayfield Police Department.

An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office later on Saturday.

Search and rescue teams and various emergency agencies from Kentucky and Tennessee were in the process of searching him and the patrol vehicle.