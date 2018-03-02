Local Hope Center for Women Applauds the Angel Initiative - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Local Hope Center for Women Applauds the Angel Initiative

In collaboration with Governor Matt Bevin’s “Don’t Let Them Die” campaign, Kentucky State Police has unveiled a new weapon to fight the opioid epidemic in Kentucky—that weapon is compassion.

The faith-based Hope Center for Women in Scottsville say compassion and love is exactly what can help turn this opioid epidemic around.

The Angel Initiative it was it’s called.

An individual suffering with a substance abuse disorder is encouraged to visit a state police post where he or she will then be paired up with an officer who will assist them in finding them a treatment program.

The individual will not be arrested or charged and it's 100 percent voluntary.

Kentucky State Police say they hope this will save lives and the Hope Center for Women believes it will.

“They’re opening up their doors in love and they’re offering help, “Assistant Director April Anderson says, “instead of the punishment part of it and I feel like love changes everything. It helps us as addicts to open up and be real.”

Two counties in Kentucky have already begun practicing the Angel Initiative.

