Kentucky Students Compete in SkillsUSA Competition

The Warren County Area Technology Center hosted the Region 5 SkillsUSA Competition today.

Students from all over Kentucky showcased their automotive skills as well as welding, hammering, and drilling just to name a few.

The skills competition gives students the tools they need to succeed in the workforce.

Each team was responsible for a project they built from the ground up.

Whoever wins will receive awards and a possible job opportunity at a ceremony taking place at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce tonight.

We spoke with one student from Warren County who participated in the competition.

He says the pride he takes in building things with his own hands is the best feeling.