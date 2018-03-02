Cyclone Impacts the East Coast

A powerful Nor'easter is getting stronger along the east coast. It's already dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of New York and Pennsylvania. High winds mixed with high tides from the Carolina's to Maine could lead to devastating coastal flooding. The Nor'easter is bringing a mixed bag of woes to the East Coast.A massive tree toppled in high winds smashing into this home in Kensington, Maryland. A 100 year old woman was hurt. Near Richmond, Virginia, another tree trapped 4 children inside their home. Inland, snow led to treacherous driving conditions overnight in Pennsylvania and New York. But the brunt of the storm will strike Massachusetts.Forecasters say flood levels will rival all-time records because of the recent full moon. It may be even worse than the bomb cyclone that slammed New England in early January.The National Weather Service calls this a life and death situation for people along the shore. In Washington DC, the federal government and schools are shutdown. Airlines have canceled flights in and out of airports along the east Coast.

