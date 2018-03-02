Workforce Competition for Students in Kentucky

Skills USA is holding a state wide competition today. Students from all over Kentucky are participating, giving students an opportunity to make their dreams a reality. The Warren County area technology center is hosting region 5 Skills USA. Students from all over Kentucky are showcasing their automotive skills as well as welding, hammering, drilling. The skills competition gives students the tools they need to succeed in the workforce. Each team is responsible for a project they build from the ground up. If they win, they will receive awards at a ceremony taking place at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.