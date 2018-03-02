Workforce Competition for Students in Kentucky - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Workforce Competition for Students in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

Skills USA is holding a state wide competition today. Students from all over Kentucky are participating, giving students an opportunity to make their dreams a reality. The Warren County area technology center is hosting region 5 Skills USA. Students from all over Kentucky are showcasing their automotive skills as well as welding, hammering, drilling. The skills competition gives students the tools they need to succeed in the workforce. Each team is responsible for a project they build from the ground up. If they win, they will receive awards at a ceremony taking place at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.