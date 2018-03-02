A Kentucky City Awarded a Water Treatment Plant Grant

According to the Associated Press, a Kentucky city has been awarded a $184,000 grant for improvements to its water treatment plant.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the water infrastructure grant Thursday to Tompkinsville.

The agency said in a news release that the funds will be used with $496,850 in matching funds from the city to fund removal of existing sludge from the lagoon, expansion of the lagoon and installation of equipment to let the lagoon perform critical functions.

Tompkinsville Mayor Scotty D. Turner said in the release that the system will make it easier to accommodate additional customers and add industry to the system.

The existing water treatment plant provides drinking water service to about 5,900 residents in TomPkinsville and the Monroe County Water District.