Holocaust Exhibit at National Corvette Museum

"The Holocaust, some would argue is the darkest time in human history." says Ron Skillern.

For the past 25-years Ron Skillern has been teaching a class called, "Nazi Germany and the Holocaust". It's a three week course taught over the summer at Western Kentucky University through the Center of Gifted Studies.

"It is such a dark event that not only allows us to discuss the Holocaust, but also get into some modern day things like prejudice, intolerance, and hatred." says Skillern.

The class is only offered to gifted high school students. Every year they create a new mural for the collection. Chloe Cox is a student that helped create this year's mural about liberation.

"I definitely didn't think whenever we got started with this, it would be as big as it was, but its something I will remember for the rest of my life. It was an amazing experience... the whole thing." says Chloe Cox.

The class helps students have a deeper understanding about such a tragic time in history.

"I had a student one time who was working on one of these and they said, 'I will never ever forget this image' because you know, they made it and if you look over there at the Anne Frank exhibit over there, to bring life to that face is something once you do it, you will learn it in a way you wouldn't otherwise." says Skillern.

The exhibit is open now until March 15th at the National Corvette Museum.